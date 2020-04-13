Fuenlabrada suspends fat controls on its players

He CF Fuenlabrada He has decided to suspend the fat measurement controls of his players that he had planned to carry out this Monday.

The club has confirmed that, as SER has advanced, "during the morning" it has received a communication in which the Higher Sports Council I warned him that Royal Decree 463/2020 "does not allow the opening of sports facilities to the public".

The CF Fuenlabrada says through a statement "that at no time has it opened its sports facilities to the public and that it has complied with Royal Decree 463/2020 and with the highest standards of sanitary protocols." In his brief, he says that "for institutional consideration and with a view to clarifying the situation with all guarantees", the weighings scheduled.