FTL: Faster Than Light is the new free game on the Epic Games Store

Punctual as every day, the title arrives today as a gift for all users who have an active account on the Epic Games Store. From now on, players will be able to download at no additional cost for the next 24 hours FTL: Faster Than Light.

For those who do not know what it is, Faster Than Light is a simulator set in space and with numerous elements typical of roguelikes. The objective of the game is to manage a ship with its crew and move within a procedurally generated galaxy. FTL is just one of the many games given as a gift of the last few days on the Epic store and tomorrow, Friday 27 December 2019, another will be given at 5:01 pm.

Here are i minimum system requirements of the game:

Operating system: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: 1.7 GHz

RAM: 1 GB

Graphics: minimum resolution 1280×720

Storage space: 200 MB

In addition to the promotion of free games, which will continue until the beginning of next year, it is now also possible to redeem a voucher worth € 10 which can be used in the shop by May 2020 for any title that costs more than € 14.90. EUR.