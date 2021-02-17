Fruits Basket: the first season of 2019 aired on Animax Asia from 22 February

Animax Asia has announced that the new animated series of Fruits Basket will air on February 22, and two episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday. The first season aired in Japan in April 2019 and was divided into 25 episodes.

The anime will also have a final season, titled Fruits Basket the Final, which will air in April. The animated series of 2019 and 2020 adapt Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has a new Japanese cast but some of the previous cast members have been retained, as requested by Takaya. The anime will tell the story in full.

Yoshide Ibata (Pikaia!!, FLCL Progressive) returned as the director of the new season at TMS Entertainment. Taku Kishimoto (Silver Spoon, Haikyu!!, 91 Days, Hanebad!) was in charge of the scripts for the series. Masaru Shindō (Macross Delta, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU) has returned to take care of character design. Mangaka Takaya instead will supervise the whole work.

For the moment we know that the anime will end with the third season in 2021, and Fruits Basket 2 will be released in Japan on April 6.