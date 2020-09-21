Fruits Basket, official: the anime will end with season 3 in 2021

Fan on Fruits Basket gathered for a special announcement: the third season of the anime will be the final one, and will arrive in Japan in the course of 2021.

Last year the long-awaited remake of Fruits Basket, the new animated adaptation of the shojo written and drawn by Natsuki Takaya.

The new design, the different cast of voice actors and the greater fidelity to the manga compared to the 2001 anime produced by Studio Deen, have ensured that it immediately gained the favor of a good slice of the fans of the story, allowing the series to continue with a second season.

Fruits Basket 2 in fact made its debut last April in the Land of the Rising Sun, ending with episode number 25, which brought with it an announcement: Fruits Basket will have a third season, and it will be the last.

Fruits Basket The Final will arrive in 2021 on Japanese TV channels Tokyo, TV Aichi, and TV Osaka.

Meanwhile, it seems that the publication of the sequel Fruits Basket Another and the first one-shot on Shiki Soma may be followed by other self-concluding chapters, as the author herself would have declared, who still has new stories in store for us set in the world of Fruits Basket. We therefore await further details on this, as well as an official date for the debut of the last season of the anime.