Fruits Basket 2 showed itself in a new key visual followed by various information

Since its first appearance, Fruits Basket, manga materialized thanks to the work of Natsuki Takaya, has been able to carve out in Japan – and subsequently also in the West – a considerable slice of fans, results that have subsequently led to the realization of an anime adaptation.

The work, during the various episodes that made up the first season, managed to delight many viewers, who quickly asked loudly for a sequel to follow, dreams and hopes that ultimately materialized in the confirmation official of a second season of production. Well, Fumination has decided to tease fans by publishing a new key visual of the work – that you can see in depth news – in which the various characters that will follow each other during the series are present on a beach. In addition, the opportunity was also used to announce the official premiere of the anime, currently set for April 6 in Japan.

Fumination also published a message written by Natsuki Takaya in which the creator of the work he recounted his experience in reviewing the first season before being able to consent to the realization of the second. After more than ten years, in fact, many of the details and features that Takaya had brought to light for his characters had been lost, and being able to review his creations come to life was a unique emotion. The author concluded the message by stating:

"The protagonists of the second season have lost their way, but it is precisely their being lost that will give them the strength to make the most of it and fight in order to find the right way. I can't wait to live this season as a spectator"

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can also find the first trailer of Fruits Basket 2. In addition, the production had already shown in recent months in some posters designed to intrigue fans.