Fruits Basket 2 debuts on April 6 in Japan, here are the opening songs and trailers

Just over a week is missing from the debut of the second season of Fruits Basket, the remake of TMS Entertainment taken from the manga by Natsuki Takaya. At the top of the article you can take a look at the launch trailer subtitled in English, while continuing to read you can discover all the news about acronyms and legal streaming.

The first season of the anime was aired in the west by Funimation is Crunchyrollhowever some limitations did not allow the simulcast in Italy. Currently none of the main Italian distributors have purchased the licenses, so we will have to wait a little longer before we can legally see the second season.

In Japan the series will debut on April 6, 2020 and will continue until the end of the twenty-fifth and final episode. The opening will be titled "Prism" and will be sung by the Japanese pop star born in 2002 Miyuna (Black Clover, Fairy Tail), the Ending Theme will instead be "Ad Meliora" by the ex guitarist THE CHARM PARK (Black Clover). We remind you that the anime has already been renewed for a third season.

Fruits Basket tells the story of Toru Honda, a young student who for family problems will find herself forced to live in a tent in the middle of a wood. After "losing" her home, the girl will accept her classmate's offer Yuki Soma, and will go to live with him and some of his relatives. The family, however, hides a fun secret: if a member is embraced by a person of the opposite sex, they are all transformed into the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for new episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for other news planned for April instead, we remind you that the highly anticipated season 2 of Kaguya-sama: Love is War will debut on the 11th of the month.