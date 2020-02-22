Frozen are lesbians: Woman says Disney promotes homosexuality and goes viral

A video of a mom who seems to reprimand her daughters for watching Frozen went viral on social networks.

In the video we see a mother who scolds her daughters "for seeing so much cartoon", and says that "Disney is from the devil":

Just a Disney chapter to realize the evil. The rozen Frozen ’are lesbians. And the horn horse is to promote homosexuality.

Why is it believed that Frozen promotes homosexuality?

Since Frozen opened in 2013, some members of the LGBT community found in Elsa a powerful hero who promoted queer identity and hoped she could have a gay love interest in the next sequel.

However, now that it became known that Elsa will not have any romantic partners, despite the popular theories of fans about their sexuality.

When we agreed to do the sequel, we agreed that we would not build it from the outside, ”said co-director Jennifer Lee in an interview with Insider at the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, last September. "We just couldn't do it."

According to the producers, what they wanted to highlight from Elsa is "their need to understand their powers."

