Frozen and other Disney classics turn into anime in a user's fan art

Over the past year we have often shown you the talented creations A2T-will-Draw, famous on social media because of his particular design style. Recently, the artist has decided to pay homage to some Disney princesses, portraying them with a drawing style very close to that used in the Japanese animated series.

Scrolling through the gallery visible at the bottom, you can find four wonderful illustrations dedicated respectively to Elsa, Ariel, Mulan and Rapunzel, as well as short videos in which the artist showed the process of creating each of the artworks. Fans rewarded the designer's work with around 20,000 likes.

A2T-will-Draw he is not new to this type of work, which is why he quickly became one of the most clicked artists on the web. By visiting his Instagram profile you can find dozens of similar designs dedicated to famous people and some of the most popular anime series of recent years.

And what do you think of it? Which of these designs do you like best? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the style of A2T Will Draw then, we recommend you to take a look at his recent works on some characters of Naruto and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.