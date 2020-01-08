'Frozen 2', the highest grossing animation tape in history

Share it:

After 'Frozen' premiered in 2013 with great commercial and critical success, Many felt that the story was already closed, given that the story felt quite autonomous and there was really no reason for a second part. However, Anna and Elsa have become two leading characters within the company. In fact, the movie Chris buck Y Jennifer Lee raised 1.280 billion dollars at the global box office.

So finally there has been a second part, released last November.

Recently, 'Frozen 2' surpassed the original in terms of box office and now this second part has achieved an even greater feat. The sequel is now officially the highest grossing animated film of all time with figures in the box office of 1,326 billion worldwide. More than seven weeks after its arrival in theaters, the film is still in the top ten of the box office in the United States and nationwide has raised just over 450 million dollars.

'Frozen 2' means a bit more in favor of Disney. The company now occupies the first three places in the highest grossing animated titles in history, with 'Frozen 2', 'Frozen' and 'The Incredibles 2'. In addition 2019 has been a momentous year in general for Disney since it has raised with its films a total of 10 billion in global sales.

No doubt the adventures of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven have liked and it is normal that he is turning to return with 'Frozen 3'.