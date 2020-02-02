Frozen 2 shows its adult side in a fun Saturday Night Live sketch

Share it:

Saturday Night Live is one of the top audience programs in the United States. One of the defining features is his funny parody videos of the movies of the moment. We already saw how Adam Driver returned to Undercover Boss doing a Kylo Ren He infiltrates his employees to find out if he is a good boss or not.

In this weekend's program, Frozen 2 was the target of parody since everything from the sexuality of Elsa until the controversy of the franchise, it could be represented without bias. In the sketch, which featured Kate McKinnon as Elsa, Cecily Strong as AnnaWatt as Kristoff and Kyle Mooney as Olaf, the "deleted scenes" of Frozen 2 were shown, although perhaps the film has stopped being for children. SNL posted a fragmendo of the sketch on twitter.

Although it was not as praised as the first film, Frozen 2 became the highest grossing animated film of all time, raising $ 1.325 million at the global box office. Frozen 2 was also the sixth Disney movie to cross the one billion dollar mark in 2019.

Frozen 2 has been a real success at the box office, both among the smallest of the house, and among the elderly. The sequel to the adventures of the Snow Queen has captivated the public, although many wonder if this delivery was totally necessary or not. If you want to know what we thought about the new Disney Pixar, check out our review of Frozen 2.