         'Frozen 2' becomes the highest grossing animated film of all time

'Frozen' made history in 2013 by becoming the highest grossing animated film of all time with an income of 1,274 million dollars. Until now he had managed to keep the record, but 'Frozen 2' has taken the crown from him, since he has already accumulated a worldwide box office of 1,325 million dollars.

Not even two months have needed the sequel to 'Frozen' to reach figures that also place it as the 14th highest grossing film in history. In addition, it is still in good health in cinemas and it is not advisable to rule out the possibility that it rises to sixth place, currently occupied by 'Jurassic World' with 1,670 million.

A record with apostrophe

If achieved, 'Frozen 2' would also remove the little apostrophe that bears his record, because there are few who consider that the new version of 'The Lion King' is an animated film – and the film directed by Jon Favreau amassed 1,656 million. In fact, it is even nominated in that category in the Golden Globes even though Disney did not present it.

Now there is the doubt of if Disney will resist making a third installment that seems inevitable today. With such a phenomenon at hand it would be very rare for the company not to decide to return to Arendelle once again.

