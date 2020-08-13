From "worst signing" to PSG hero: who is Choupo-Moting, Atalanta's executioner in the Champions League

Share it:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was PSG's hero in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (REUTERS)

When he was hired by the champion of France, famous for making exorbitant incorporations under Qatari management – such as Neymar or Mbappe-, generated a lot of surprise in the world of football. But that day came when the German-Cameroonian footballer Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gave the relevant explanations on the lawn. He became the hero of the Paris saint germain by scoring the goal on the hour that allowed the Parisian team to beat Atalanta 2-1 and qualify for the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20. An entry that keeps his club's great dream alive.

Choupo-Moting He is a Cameroonian international, but was born in Hamburg (Germany) and made his professional debut in the Bundesliga, as the shirt of the famous Hamburger SV in the season 2007/08, when I only had 18 years. He was never a stellar attacker, he always fought for a place in his team and in fact his current coach, Thomas tuchel, was the one who rescued him from Hamburg in 2011 and took him to Mainz 05. He had him as a substitute first and over the years he gained his trust.

When Tuchel signed for him Borussia Dortmund, to Choupo-Moting An offer also came from the Ruhr area. But from the opposite path. Went to Gelsenkirchen and became a player of the Schalke 04, where he played three seasons before being hired by the Stoke city of the Premier League.

The embrace of Thomas Tuchel and Choupo-Moting who met in Germany and met again in Paris (REUTERS)

He began that stage of his career with a fabulous 'Double' against Manchester United but finally his performance in English football was not what was expected – he said five goals in 32 games– and the team lost the category, with him out of the field in the last games due to injury. It was there in August 2018, terminated his contract and went free to PSG to meet again with a Tuchel who always had a spare.

In fact, he watched from the stands both matches of round of 16 against Dortmund because he was not on the squad list. But the decision of the Uruguayan Edinson cavani not to extend your contract until the end of the Champions They gave him a place on the team and he didn't waste it.

Choupo-Moting replaced Mauro Icardi at minute 79 and it changed history completely. He silenced the Parisian media that a few months ago classified him as "One of the worst signings of Al-Khelaifi" and became the minute 92 the goal that gave his team a ticket to the semifinals. His heroic journey ended with a great gesture from the Brazilian Neymar: gave him the award that UEFA had given to the Man of the match. A great recognition to a player who did not miss his chance and now hopes to have another one against the winner of Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig.

