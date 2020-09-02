From Watch Dogs Legion to Hyper Scape: how to get all the drops of the Ubisoft Forward

Share it:

With the confirmation of the new Ubisoft Forward set for 10 September 2020, the French company has also announced the arrival of new ones exclusive rewards for all users who decide to attend the event live.

According to what was declared on the Ubisoft blog, this time the rewards will not be linked to Twitch Drops and can only be redeemed by watching the live stream on the official website. All you have to do is log into the site with yours account Uplay and watch the live broadcast. We remind you as usual that it is necessary to verify that all the accounts in your possession (for example PSN and Xbox Live) are correctly connected to Uplay, in order to receive the rewards on all the platforms on which you will play the supported titles.

Here is the complete list of rewards that can be obtained by watching the event:

For Honor: 3 XP Boosts – Watch 10 minutes

Hyper Scape: Refract Baton melee weapon – Watch 20 minutes

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: 5 Years of Game Celebration Charm – Watch 30 minutes

Watch Dogs Legion: Ubisoft Forward Mask – Watch 40 minutes

As always, we remind you that you can follow the event in our company on the Everyeye Twitch channel, where we will stream the Ubisoft Forward commenting on it in Italian.