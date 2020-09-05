from WandaVision to Eternals, that’s when the new Marvel Pops arrive

Share it:

After the collection dedicated to the crazy superheroes of The Boys, also the protagonists of serie Marvel come WandaVision e Falcon and the Winter Soldier will receive their own Funko Pop! adaptations.

It could not be otherwise, given the myriad of hero-inspired action figures that have arrived over the years, but this time we will have to wait a little longer due to the delay of the various productions. The merchandise will in fact be distributed early 2021, more or less in conjunction with the release of the series on Disney +.

As you can see in the list reported by DisPops, they are scheduled 13 Funko Pop! for the Eternal, 11 per Falcon and the Winter Soldier and 13 for WandaVision. As for the series with Elizabeth Olsen, there are two black and white models, most likely linked to particular episodes. There will also be 11 Pops inspired by Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which could be made available in late 2020, in time for the launch of the game and PS5.

At the moment we don’t know exactly which characters will be represented, but the list appears quite substantial, therefore it is assumed the presence of all the protagonists (perhaps in several versions) and some antagonists or supporting actors.

Below is the post with the list. We remind you that the Eternal has been postponed to February 2021, Falcon and the Winter Soldier may not arrive in 2020 and WandaVision is scheduled for December 2020.