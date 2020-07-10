From Violet Evergarden to Your Lie in April: what is the saddest anime ever for fans?

Share it:

Every now and then it is right to break the frenetic and heart-pounding rhythms to give space to those works with a strong emotional impact, just enough time to turn your feelings around. In this regard, fans have recently taken advantage of it to participate in a survey to compile the top 10 of the most moving souls ever.

Numerous souls come out to Japan every year, although only a few of them actually make it into the audience. The Japanese portal animeanime asked fans of the Rising Sun to participate in a survey to verify what are the saddest TV series according to the local community. The result saw the latest Kyoto Animation effort win, Violet Evergarden, which by the way you can retrieve in our dedicated review. The remaining positions in the ranking here follow:

Violet Evergarden; Clannad; Anohana: Banana Fish; Assassination Classroom; Gintama; Demon Slayer; Your Lie in April; Osomatsu-san; Angel Beats;

But about the study behind Angel Beats, did you know that P.A. Works is working on The Day I Became a God, the same anime that the author defined as "the most moving series ever"? And you, however, do you agree with the ranking drawn up by Japanese fans or would you have included other productions? Tell us your personal top 10 in the comment space at the bottom of the page.