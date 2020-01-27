From Uncharted The Lost Legacy to Batman Arkham Asylum: four games to be recovered on PS Now in January

Share it:

The PlayStation Now catalog is constantly evolving and Sony plans to improve the service in view of PS5 and the clash with the fierce competition from Google Stadia and Project xCloud. In this video we try to summarize the latest PS Now news by highlighting four games to be recovered in January.

In the company of Gabriele Carollo and our section on PS Now games to be recovered in January, we focus on four titles in particular that, for their high quality and good content, really deserve to carve out a space in the video game routine of those enrolled in the Sony subscription service.

The first of these games is Uncharted the Lost Legacy, an adventure that takes place chronologically after the epilogue of the fourth chapter of the series of Naughty Dog to tell the story of Chloe Frazer referring to the events that saw Nathan Drake as protagonist.

The second titles that we recommend you to recover on PS Now is Batman Arkham Asylum, the blockbuster action that starts the Dark Knight series signed by study Rocksteady. For lovers of fighting games, we suggest instead wearing the clothes of the fighters of Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown, a small great jewel that redefines the canons of the genre through a three-button combat system and a level of difficulty that does not allow mistakes or distractions of any kind.

Our video overview of the most interesting games to be recovered in January on PS Now ends with Wolfenstein The Old Blood, the chapter prequel of The New Order which allows B.J. Blazkowicz to continue his own personal war against the Nazis who conquered the West in the Uchronic history taken up by the authors of MachineGames.