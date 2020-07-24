From Tunic to 12 Minutes: Indies arriving on Xbox and optimized for Series X

Share it:

The Xbox Games Showcase pre-show is about to end and the focus is on the universe of independent development at the appointment conducted by Geoff Keighley.

After presenting Dragon Quest 11 Definitive Edition for Xbox One, Game Pass and PC and showing the public, among others, a new Watch Dogs Legion trailer, the event offers an interesting roundup aimed at presenting the indie titles coming in console preview on Xbox platforms. But not only temporal exclusivity: the games in question will also be optimized for Xbox Series X, the future flagship hardware of the House of Redmond, expected on the market in the final period of 2020.

Present yourself with a special trailer, the titles part of the review ID @ Xbox they offer wide variety in the artistic style and in the genre of belonging. Between 15 productions, we find productions such as The Artful Escape, Shredders, 12 Minutes, Tunic, The Ascent and many others. At the opening of this news, you can view the video dedicated to them.