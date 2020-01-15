From the privacy of his bed, Yanet García is recorded without makeup!

After participating in the Telethon, Yanet García, better known as “The weather girl“, Caused a sensation in social networks, when publishing a video in which it appears naturally and from his bed.

Through your Instagram account, Yanet García shared with his more than 12 million followers, a video to tell you your experience in the TelethonHowever, what caught his attention was that his face did not have a single drop of makeup.

The above because the driver of Today it was recorded from the comfort of your bed, covered with a cover, and you get to appreciate his long disheveled brown hair.

In his video, "the weather girl ” He said he was happy to have participated in the event and more because they reached the goal to help many children.

"It's almost 12 and I'm getting up, but with a super smile on my face because last night I had a great experience and together we reached the goal and it's so beautiful," said Yanet.

