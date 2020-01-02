From the most toxic wife to the most beautiful woman: Consuelo Duval poses topless (PHOTO)

Duval consolation She has always been one of the most beloved comedians of Mexican television, apart from being one of the most beautiful.
Federica He has never been afraid of what they will say and over the years he has shown that She is proud of her body regardless of the passage of time.
View this post on Instagram
To all that I went one day. Thanks … To my already dead parts. Thank you … To my past already fulfilled. Thank you … To my forgotten parts that I left in places that I no longer remember. Thanks … To my parts that once broke into thousands of small pieces that I never found again. Thanks … To my empty parts that I once tried to fill with distractions, attachments and obsessions. Thank you … To my parts frustrated and angry at the wishes never fulfilled. Thank you … To my parts that no longer go with me and don't even make sense to me anymore. Thank you … To my parts that I didn't want or could hug. Thank you … To my parties who dared not set limits for fear of not being accepted. Thank you … To my parts that once were mistreated and left to mistreat by others. Thank you … To my parties that did not believe in themselves. Thank you … I make a requiem for your farewell today. Thanking your transit in my life, it is to all those versions of me that I appreciate so much. Today I dismiss and release in absolute surrender to everything that has already served its time … It is thanks to all my small deaths that today there is a new space for opportunity, life and creation … Thank you life and thank you death for dancing harmoniously before me. Today I celebrate life and sing loudly before this new birth. And to my dead parts, I embrace them, love them, honor them, thank them and say goodbye, because they were what I could do best for me at that time and place, therefore I do not criticize them, but I pay all my honors … That is why today more than ever I feel that I can be born again, and as the first time I am reborn naked and heartless, again as a lotus woman, my hearts are no longer necessary, so I give a new welcome to authenticity In all its light. And from that naivety I allow myself again to embrace life, stronger today than before, to give my first vital breath in this birth … Dear old beloved version. You already fulfilled your role Thank you Until always. Unknown author
However, this time, the charismatic comedian he managed to surprise his fans With a sensual topless photo.
Comfort posed without any clothes and covering his chest with his long hair, which he wore wavy. Apart from that he left a romantic text, in which he dedicated the photo to the love of his life.
Future love of my life! … I'm missing a screw … But we can look for it together. Nice night".
The post has more than 150 thousand likes and thousands of comments in which they praise the beauty of Consuelo, who put their 3.3 million followers.
“What a barbaric! How good the Christmas season is for you, "" How beautiful you look, "" Of course my love, let's look together "and" Marry me, please, " They wrote their fans.
