From The Lion King to Avengers Endgame: the most painful deaths in the history of cinema

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"Dying will be a terribly great adventure" wrote J.M. Barrie in Peter Pan, and great (and terrible) adventures related to death of our favorite characters the history of cinema is full of them … Let's see together some of them that have definitely left their mark.

There are many moments that could be included in a ranking of this genre (which to call a ranking, then, is also inappropriate), but we had to make a selection, and so we at Everyeye have navigated a bit between all genres, from cinecomics to fantasy blockbusters, from dystopian sagas to animation classics, to try to identify which ones they were the deaths on the screen that made viewers suffer most.

Obviously, the most recent of the heartbreaking goodbyes could not be missing from our list, the final sacrifice of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame; nor the traumatizing death of Mufasa by his brother Scar in Il Lion King (which last year we also had the opportunity to relive in CGI and so-called photorealism, thanks Disney), but to discover the other choices, just click on the play button of the video that you find reported in the piece and on the YouTube channel of Everyeye Plus.

What are you waiting for, then? Have a couple of cries in our company, and comment to let us know if you agree, or if we have left out the object of even greater traumas (infantile or otherwise).