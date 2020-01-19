From the Humble Store comes the Bundle to help Australia: there is also Hollow Knight

Share it:

The recent catastrophic events taking place in Australia have shocked all of us, including the world of the gaming industry. The numbers that are mentioned are impressive: 10 million hectares of land on fire, 2,200 houses destroyed, a billion dead animals.

To offer all possible help to the Australian continent, he also mobilized Humble Store, who decided to open theAustralia Fire Relief Bundle, donating all earnings in full to help restore the situation to normal.

"We humbly recognize our responsibility towards the global community. Together with developers and creators, we are building a fund to help those in need", reads on the official website of the store.

The bundle is also very attractive, and includes about thirty unlockable games with a suggested minimum donation of $ 25 (of course you can also offer a higher sum). The value of the total games is around $ 400, so it is really worth thinking about it, also because among the titles included there are some real gems like Hollow Knight (here our review of Hollow Knight), but also titles like Armello (also in this case, on our website you will find the Armello review), Crawl, Death Squared, Void Bastards, Duck Game and much more.

To participate, please refer to the official website of the store. Will you take advantage of this offer to also contribute?