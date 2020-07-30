From The Exorcist to Devil: five films starring the Devil to be seen

Share it:

The genre of horror films has always housed numerous sub-genres, often focused on far specific monsters appear on the screen capable of creating cult phenomena regardless of the passage of time.

In the case of the evil creature par excellence, the Devil, there has been a great deal of focus on maintaining both the classic distinctive traits (especially at the character level) and rejuvenating the figure to always have it in step with the times.

We present you like this five films starring the Devil (more or less recent) to be recovered in case you want to immerse yourself in stories with a strong horrifying component in which often the happy ending is not simply expected.

The exorcist

Let's start with one of the most famous horror films of all time, a true generational cult that has been able to terrify at least two generations of spectators, increasing over time its popularity (also because of the numerous parodies dedicated to it).

In addition to the indisputable merits of the work itself, it must be acknowledged that it has somehow revolutionized genre cinema itself (in this case horror) becoming in fact a real watershed between before and after its release.

The exorcist would in fact have opened the way to the always active vein of the works focused on the diabolical possession, even if very few films capable of rivaling the original have been released even today.

The 1973 film, directed by William Friedkin and based on the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty, sees a family like many actually coming to the center of the scene upset by the terrible demon Pazuzu who, through a deception, manages to take possession of the body of Regan MacNeil, a twelve year old girl.

The mother, Chris MacNeil, after countless medical tests decides to seek help from a priest to try the last possible option: a real exorcism.

The film still proves to be one of the cornerstones of the genre for the way it manages to generate tension in the viewer.

In fact, the work does not resort to jumpscars to inspire fear, as for a real search for thrill through the various stages of demonic possession that is advancing more and more.

Then there are numerous really daring scenes, on all those who see the demon taunt with obscene phrases both those present and the figure of Jesus himself, so as to perfectly highlight his most beastly and blasphemous side.

Excellent also the trick reserved for the protagonist possessed, capable in every useful occasion to generate a real sense of repulsion in the spectator, who will inevitably be led to hope for the successful outcome of the exorcism from start to finish.

The rite

Among the most successful films related to the demonic possession recently, capable in some points of reconnecting to The exorcist, we would like to report Il rito, work directed by Jan Mikael Hafström and released in theaters in 2011.

The strength of the film lies in being able to distinguish itself from the huge number of similar productions belonging to the same genre, capturing the viewer's attention through a construction of prolonged tension capable of always keeping the demonic threat at the center of the scene.

Numerous sequences with a great emotional impact, both at the beginning and at the end of the film.

The same representation of evil (through the possessed) e the very embodiment of the demon they are very well recreated, making the film one of the best works of the last decade.

The devil's advocate

In the 1997 film directed by Taylor Hackford, we make the acquaintance of Kevin Lomax (played by Keanu Revees), a lawyer defending the dubious morality willing to do anything to win in courtrooms.

Although sure of the guilt of his client (a professor accused of harassment of minors), the protagonist manages to get him acquitted.

When he later began his climb to success, passing under the Luciferian wing of John Milton, the ambiguous character played by Al Pacino, the protagonist lawyer begins a slow and inexorable descent to the bottom, basically able to distance him from everything he cares about most.

The work, set through a growing tension, gradually shows us the changes that take place in the life of the protagonist, increasingly dramatic and in some cases incontrovertible.

The VVitch

The 2015 film directed by Robert Eggers is probably one of the best horror films of the decade, capable, above all thanks to excellent rhythm management, to increasingly capture the attention of the viewer within the events shown.

The plot tells us the plight of a New England householder (we are in 1600), exiled together with his family from his original community, in an isolated house near a wood far from reassuring.

From now on the threat of the witch who lives in the neighboring territories becomes real, since she does not hesitate to kidnap her newborn son, inevitably casting a shadow of death and despair on the whole family, moreover, committed to surviving in an attempt to heal its poor harvest.

Although the entire focus of the work is based precisely on the threat related to the witch, the shadow of the evil one becomes more and more present as the film continues, in a continuous escalation of tension capable of seamlessly amalgamating both the traditions of popular folklore linked to witches and the stylistic influences typical of horror.

A film with a great scenic and content impact, able to surprise the viewer through various unexpected changes of face.

Devil

There are really many versions of the Devil that appeared in the movies, just think to that of Angel Hearth – Elevator to Hell (the film directed by Alan Parker from 1987) or to that seen in Constantine (directed by Francis Lawrence in 2005), but as the last film on the list we would like to recommend the work directed by John Erick Dowdle arrived in theaters in 2010, on the subject of M. Night Shyamalan.

The film sees five strangers stuck in the elevator trying to gradually solve the mystery that perhaps unites them, in a real massacre game where a supernatural force seems to have targeted them.

The work, moving away from the strand of possessions and approaching much closer to that of the thriller (while remaining anchored to a strong horrifying dimension) manages to once again elaborate the figure of the Devil in an effective way, focusing all on a type of tension at times claustrophobic amplified by the location, that is, an elevator.

A film that at the time of its release was not sponsored much but which still contains various interesting (also visual) found inside, starting with the opening titles in which we see the city turned upside down, so as to enhance the concept of the upside down typical of the Evil one, a lord of deceptions capable, also through numerous subterfuges, of making fun of his victims by not making him understand the difference between good and evil.