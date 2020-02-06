Sports

"From the creators of Malaquito de Memphis arrives …", the new momentazo in 'Now I Fall'

February 5, 2020
Edie Perez
The TV show Now I fall! Challenge your contestants to guess, using a hint, certain names or phrases in 30 seconds. Last December, a contestant turned her participation into a viral one after turning Atlético de Madrid into "Malaquito de Memphis".

However, the response of a new contestant – Jonny – has not been left behind. When asked about another Santander League team, "which team does Iago Aspas play in?", The contestant did not know how to name the Vigo team. Instead of saying Celta de Vigo, in one of his elucidations he said "Flea of ​​Vigo".

"From the creators of Malaquito de Memphis arrives: Flea of ​​Vigo," was the response of Arturo Valls, host of the program. Another option that the presenter liked was "Vigo Jelly". The reaction of the public was immediate: many laughs.

Malaquito de Memphis and Aladdin of Murcia

Jonny's response is very reminiscent of the fun moment lived a month ago. When asked, "Which football team has the Indian raccoon as a pet?", The contestant was silent for more than 10 seconds.

By not finding the answer -Atlético de Madrid-, the contestant began to try different possibilities that could fit in the hole to answer. His two responses quickly went viral: Malamph de Memphis and Aladdin of Murcia.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

