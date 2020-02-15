From the creator of Berserk, Gigantomakhia becomes an anime in CGI

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When it comes to Berserk and of its author, Kentaro Miura, it is necessary to pay scrupulous attention. Despite the sensei has been dealing with his masterpiece for dozens of years, the mythical author has nevertheless dedicated his attention to multiple works, triggering many perplexities to his fans.

The recent announcement by Dhuranki, in fact, aroused much indignation from the community, exasperated by the occasional serialization of Berserk who, even this month, will not see the release of a new chapter. The mangaka struggles a lot to end the work which made him famous all over the world, above all for the amount of outstanding issues that still need to be resolved. Therefore, the sensei is used to devote himself occasionally to new projects, even of short duration, to "change the air" from the turbulent world of Guts.

Anyway, among these projects figure Gigantomakhia, a manga published between 2013 and 2014 in the usual Young Animal magazine. Recently, for the new edition of Seian Cinema, the director Daigi Sugimoto he showed the public the adaptation in computer graphics of the self-concluding volume just mentioned. Currently, it is not easy to trace the video as the clip is a private work, but through the image used at the beginning you can get a first idea of ​​the technical sector used.

Obviously, if the short film is made available, we will not fail to update the news. And you, however, what do you think of an adaptation of Gigantomakhia, are you curious? Let us know with a comment below.