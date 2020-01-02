From the bed, Kylie Jenner poses in underwear and says goodbye to 2019 (PHOTO)

Kylie Jenner She is a fan of posing before the camera and showing off her exuberant curves, for that reason she couldn't leave her fans Without a last photo this 2019.

The influencer has more than 155 million followers of Instagram, which daily fill their posts with comments and likes.

To end this year, Kylie shared one last photo trish trap, since he assured that it would not feel good if it were not so.

I just wouldn't feel good in 2020 without a last Thirst Trap. ”

In the photo, in black and white, the billionaire businesswoman He wore a beautiful and sexy lingerie set.

However, what stood out in the photo, is that she has her hair collected and that makes her curves stand out more, as well as the features of her face.

So far, the publication already It has more than 11 million likes and 98 thousand comments.

