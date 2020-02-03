From the bed and without clothes, Belinda falls in love with fans with sexy pose (PHOTO)

Belinda is one of the most attractive and spectacular women in the world of entertainment, and this time the interpreter of "Light without gravity" posed as sexy from the comfort of her bed.

In the image that Belinda shared on her Instagram account we see her look the most hot, the only thing that covers it is a sheet, and that is that Beli forgot about the clothes.

What also caught the attention was the dramatic and sophisticated makeup of the singer, which consisted of a smokey eyes with much bling bling on the eyelids

And yes, Belinda could not disappoint us and even in bed she gives us lessons in fashion and good taste because the spectacular Tous brand necklace caught our attention.

It is a Vita Necklace in Gold with Gemstones, with a cost of more than 3,500 pesos.

He accompanied the sexy image of the following legend:

“All I want for Christmas 🎄 is you @tousjewelry 🐻”.

The comments were swift:

Beliiiiiiiiii. Is your moment…! @belindapop ” “Abused my daughter don't go to slaughter with that ajij collar 🤣” "What goddess you are 😍". "What did you do in your other life, to have this perfection."

You may also be interested: Are you, "Tesorito"? Belinda surprises with dance during the Los Angeles Azules concert (VIDEO)