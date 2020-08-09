From the authors of The Office comes Remote, the comedy series on smart working

Share it:

Not long after the pandemic, it was revealed that the producers of The Office, Ben Silverman is Paul Lieberstein they were working on a comedy not too dissimilar from their workhorse, entitled Remote, centered on smart working workers.

The Office is one of the most loved comedy series of all time, and we are sure that this new production will also be able to repeat its success as it will deal with a particularly heartfelt theme in a complex moment like this. In fact, during the lockdown, the remote working has been the norm for most workers. For many it has not been easy to get used to this new lifestyle and the series will try to make fun of this.

"Many of us attend Zoom meetings every day, for work and beyond", Silverman said. "We are in a new normal and we are personally experimenting with new ways to stay connected and be productive at work and in our home life. With the brilliant Paul Lieberstein at the helm, we think we have a series that will not only bring humor and comfort to this troubled time, but will also be able to last for years. "

Remote will take care of just a boss it seeks to educate their employees in a new style of work and that tries to keep them connected and productive at the same time. Not an easy challenge in short, but it is something that many will be able to feel because they have lived it on their skin in recent months. Waiting to find out when this series will be released on CBS All Access, we inform you that a Stanley spin-off seems more and more real. Fans have in fact raised a lot of funds to see the story of the grumpy employee again.