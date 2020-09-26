From The Attack of the Giants 4 to Haikyu !!, the best anime releases of the fall season

The summer season is now nearing its end and in a few days, with the beginning of October, the first autumn souls will finally arrive. Fall 2020 will stage some of the biggest titles of recent years such as The Attack of the Giants 4, Jujutsu Kaisen and many other news. Let’s find out all the details together.

As always, most of the series will start in October. Among the most important titles, the first of the month will debut the highly anticipated horror Higurashi: When They Cry, remake of the homonymous 2006 anime by Studio Deen, while on October 2 it will be the turn of two of the most anticipated anime of the season, or Burn the Witch and Jujutsu Kaisen. Both works will be available on Crunchyroll Italia, while at the moment everything is silent as regards Higurashi.

The first week ends with the arrival of another four important titles. Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You, the sentimental anime available on Crunchyroll, and DanMachi III, new season dedicated to the adventures of Bell Cranel, will be available from 3 October 2020, along with the second part of the final season of Haikyuu !!. The next day, October 4, 2020, the third season of Golden Kamui will debut.

The second week is definitely less full-bodied, but features four other highly anticipated titles. The first two are the anime adaptation of Noblesse and the adrenaline-pumping Akudama Drive, both arriving on October 8, while the 11 will be the turn of Moriarty the Patriot and Taiso Samurai, the new projects of Production IG and MAPPA.

Also in October, some highly anticipated films will arrive, among which it undoubtedly stands out Demon Slayer: Infinity Train. However, the film will arrive in the West in the course of 2021, which is why it will not be considered among the autumn releases.

The main commonality among seasonal anime is that they share, in most cases, the month of release. The fall season, however, presents an exception, given that an anime will debut in the month of December. The Attack of the Giants 4, the final season of the anime taken from Hajime Isayama’s manga, will land on Crunchyroll on December 7, 2020, and presumably in Italy on VVVVID on the same day.

We remind you that at the moment some Italian streaming platforms have yet to reveal their autumn schedule and that, consequently, it is possible that many of the above series are legally visible also in our country. Below you can take a look at an infographic shared a few days ago on Reddit.