from the 90's thriller to Polanski, 11 films to dissect the Blumhouse remake

A new version of 'The invisible man' is released in which the house of independent terror Blumhouse offers a totally fresh perspective of myth, while previous versions focused on the protagonist (or antagonist), this iteration is about a woman harassed for a person from the past that is, that, invisible.

The great version of Leigh whannell has dynamited with the almost comic version in which the character was deriving, with the image of the floating sunglasses or bandages. The story of a woman desperate to escape her abusive ex, tormented by something or someone she can't see, takes terror to a relatable level, which works just like a MeToo post metaphor that as a 90's thriller. Of the Sci-Fi to toxic relationships cinema, there are many movies that rhyme well with this new 'The invisible man'.

The Invisible Man (The Invisible Man, 1933)

The first adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells, one of Universal's classic monsters by right, starring Claude Rains and Gloria Stuart. A key element of science fiction belongs to the broad realm of Mad Doctors of cinema, and, like the new one, it is characterized by taking advantage of the opportunity to take out the lowest instincts of the human being taking advantage of his ingenuity. The Griffin of James whale sow terror in the population, kill people and cause accidents. There's something funny in his outfit, but it's scary too.

Dying Light (Gaslight, 1944)

'Dying light'is the classic reference of the subgenre of husbands who try to drive their women crazy in the cinema. Fuine strategies, turn the realities around, take advantage of naivety, put all family members against, isolate and make the world believe that women are crazy. It is the booklet of the controlling men and until its title has created a word to designate that type of behaviors, and is that what the new invisible Man does to Elisabeth Moss is "Gaslighting."

The Devil's Seed (Rosemary's Baby, 1968)

TO Leigh whannell he loves the first movies of Polanski where the viewer is never sure if the protagonist is living an illusion or everything is real. Follow the same dynamics of the previous movie but to the question of if she is crazy or not, the supernatural dimension of whether the devil really loves her baby is added, or fantastic and science fiction in this one, with the possibility that there really is an invisible man. Hence the idea of ​​not seeing something from this film.

The Astral Factor (1978)

A convicted strangler who can project your astral body to take revengeIn an invisible way, of course, it works as a precedent for that vindictive and obsessive fixation of the new Invisible Man even though it ends with a wave of murders. He subsequently appeared in theaters in 1984 with the title of 'The Invisible Strangler'. It is not very good, but a rarity and a precedent to the new character of Whannell.

The Entity (The Entity, 1982)

One of the biggest influences of this new invisible man. Adapting a real case to the cinema, he narrates the difficult odyssey of a woman attacked and repeatedly raped by an invisible supernatural entity to make people around her believe that what happens to her is not a mental illness. In her two hours of footage, the woman was the main protagonist, the process through which it passes more important, how It is not believed by any man, and the social implications of its metaphor, that the attacks themselves. The same idea that reigns in this new film.

Predator (Predator, 1987)

Sometimes we forget, but the movie with the most terrifying invisible man is the masterpiece of John mcTiernan about an alien stalking and hunting a group of mercenaries in the middle of the jungle. We've all seen the monster, but most of the tension scenes of the movie had more to do with a camera pointing at the jungle and the possibility that the implacable murderer was there. Similarly, the film of Blumhouse Tighten the nuts of terror leading our gaze to spaces in which nothing is seen.

The Tale of the Maiden (Die Geschichte der Dienerin, 1990)

The threats of patriarchy and science fiction are important elements of the new 'The invisible man'as they are also in the approach of the adaptations of' The Maid's Tale '(1985) the novel of Margaret Atwood. The series of Hulu, in addition, is quite chilling and shares with the film of universal a Elisabeth Moss, but in addition, it had an adaptation in the 90 that also adapts to the intentions of returning to that stage of Whannell.

Sleeping With the Enemy, 1991

As he told us in an interview, the director Leigh whannell He was inspired by many thrillers of the 90s for the tone of his film, but one of the clearest is 'Sleeping with his enemy', a vehicle for Julia Roberts that put sexist violence on the table when even Tuesday and 13 made jokes about it. The house on the coast, the escape from the controlling husband and obsessed with order, a new life and the man in his search they are just some of the details that follow a directly parallel pattern.

Caught (Break Up, 1998)

Bridget Fonda Married to an abusive husband. He plans to escape from him for a year. Her husband appears "dead". An involved sister, money that goes in and out of her bank account, and suspects that her husband may not be dead. The amount of ideas borrowed from the new invisible man of this thriller makes one suspect, but in one way or another, it is part of the type of thriller that Whannell tries to claim.

House arrest (100 feet, 2008)

The clearest case of resemblance between the two films, a ghostly thriller with Famke Janssen), a woman released from prison who must serve the rest of her sentence under house arrest in the same house where she killed, in self-defense, her husband, an ultraviolent police officer (Michael Paré). So yes, we have an invisible being, in this case a ghost that continues to torment his wife with her abusive behavior after death, with brutal violence, by the way, against her lovers.

Upgrade (2018)

Without being an excellent movie (inferior to his other two movies), this sci-fi fun of Leigh whannell It is a great example to know your interest in combining the science fiction with thriller or terror using limited budgets and script ideas rather than great special effects. also defines its good use of the camera in short, lateral and indirect movements to create a feeling of dynamism. Many of the tricks he uses in 'The invisible man' They were already predefined here, making it an interesting stop in the study of his evolution as a director.