From tennis player to Qatari billionaire: who is Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the PSG president who dreams of the Champions League

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain

His name is Nasser bin Ghanim Al-Khelaïfi, but in the sports world, and especially in football, he is known as Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. Born in Doha, in 1973. Businessman and former tennis player from Qatar, is president of the Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation of his country and vice president of the Asian Tennis Federation. In addition, he is a member of the organizing committee for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Was in 2011 when Nasser became the visible face of Paris Saint-Germain and his life completely changed for being in charge of one of the most powerful clubs in the world and a candidate to obtain this Champions League. A European title that was always elusive for PSG and that became the great objective for its president Al-Khelaïfi, after the Parisian cast came to reign French football with dozens of titles at the domestic level.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is a skilled Arab businessman, which in 2015 was awarded as the most charismatic owner of the League 1 (French League) and a year later, as the most powerful man in French football, according to the newspaper L’Equipe. He is also president of Bein Sports (Al Jazeera Sport), a media and entertainment company that has 22 TV channels, 17 of them broadcast in HD, and He is considered one of the 100 richest people in the world. 16,000 million dollars is the fortune you have, even if Forbes He does not include him on his list because of the relationship he has with the Qatari royal family.

His beginnings in tennis and ties to power

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus receives the trophy from Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi after winning the final at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, in Doha, Qatar (REUTERS / Ibraheem Al Omari)

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi's life has not always been that of a billionaire. In his youth he served as a professional tennis player and became the second most successful in his country, after Sultan Khalfan. He was part of the Qatar team in the Davis Cup and in total he played 43 games between 1992 and 2002. In addition, he participated twice on the ATP Tour, with two first-round losses: at Sankt Pölten in 1995, against Thomas Muster 6- 0 and 6-1, and in Doha in 2001 for the same result. Al-Khelaïfi's final balance was 12 wins, 31 losses (12-16 in doubles) and the best ATP position was achieved on November 4, 2002 when he reached 995 in the world rankings.

With final earnings of just 16,000 euros in the world of tennis, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi became the current successful businessman thanks to his ties to power. Mainly, for its friendship with the Crown Prince of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, with whom he shares the passion for tennis. It was as teammates in the Davis Cup in their country that the bond was strengthened, although they had already known each other since childhood. “I am six years older than him and we met when he was eight through tennis, as we used to play together. We have a magnificent relationship, ”Nasser confessed to The Guardian.

2005 was the year that changed Al-Khelaïfi's life forever. Retired from tennis and with little income, his ties with the Qatari royal family allowed him to join the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), recently founded to manage the millionaire profits that the oil and natural gas industry brought to the government. Together with QIA Qatar Sports Investments was founded, a company whose objective is to invest in sports projects both inside and outside the country, for the development and growth of the local sports area. Nasser Al Khelaifi, as a trusted person of the royal family, this new venture was chosen as one of the visible faces.

The revolution called PSG

Nasser Al-Khelaifi with Neymar after announcing one of the most important transfers in the history of world football (AFP PHOTO / Lionel BONAVENTURE)

His irruption at Paris Saint-Germain was in 2011 when the Qatar Investment Authority bought 70% of the actions of the parisian club in exchange for about 50 million euros plus a debt close to 20 million more. A year later, QIA acquired the remaining 30 percent. The Asian oil-fueled group seized PSG quickly and placed Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the helm as president and CEO. The injection of money was so great that in a short time it hired figures of the stature of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani. They were then joined Thiago silva, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Javier Pastore, David Luiz, Neymar, David Luiz, Kylian Mbappé, Angel Di Maria, Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas, Dani alves and Lucas Moura, among other stars. Also from coaches like Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery and Thomas Tuchel.

While in the First season PSG was eliminated early from the Europa League and from the two national cups, it could not win the only league title (Ligue 1) that remained (it finished behind the champion Montpellier) despite the more than 132 million dollars in transfers. Everything changed as of the 2012/13 season, when he won the most important local title after 19 years, in addition to winning the French Super Cup. Until that date, the club only had two French leagues and a European Cup Winners' Cup as its most important achievements.

From then on, it was seven uninterrupted years celebrating titles. In total they were: seven Ligue 1, five French Cups, six La Liga Cups and six French Super Cups (in January 2021 the 2020 edition will take place), with triplets never seen in the history of French football in the 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18 and 2019-20 seasons (the league was joined by the French Cup and the League Cup of the same year).

Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Mbappé, another of the greatest figures in world football (AFP)

Total More than 1,200 million euros were invested by the Arab for PSG to become a power and get dizzy from doing so many Olympic laps in your country. However, this has put him in the eye of a lengthy investigation by UEFA. Through it, the body that governs European football investigated him for alleged non-compliance with the financial Fair Play, making injections of Qatari money appear on their balance sheets as contributions from sponsors. In this way, the team exposed itself on several occasions to be disqualified of the top continental competitions, face serious financial penalties and be prohibited from incorporating players during a specified number of seasons.

At the same time, Football leaks, through the German newspaper Der sppiegel, revealed in 2018 that Michel Platini and Gianni Infantino, then UEFA president and general secretary respectively, covered up PSG and other clubs. The documents revealed that PSG received 1.8 billion euros fraudulently from the Qatari government and that the body reduced the corresponding fine.

Beyond this flow of dollars that flows into the bank account of the French squad, this He has not yet managed to obtain his most desired championship: the Champions League. The last three seasons has been eliminated in instances of eighths end consecutively: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United. So far, who has it at the gates of ultimate glory and that he will seek to be a finalist this afternoon when it is his turn face RB Leipzig, the German team and great revelation of the contest.

