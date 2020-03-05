From tears to anger, the latest episode of ID: INVADED has shocked the web

Share it:

ID: INVADED, the original Ei Aoki anime available on VVVVID, has recently traumatized fans with one of the most heartbreaking and violent episodes of the last calendar year. After the airing of episode 10 the series literally took off Reddit, surpassing in the "Karma Ranking" giants of the caliber of My Hero Academia and Haikyuu.

In the last two episodes of the series, the detectives Hondoumachi is Narihisago they immersed themselves in the second level of the protagonist's subconscious, ending up stuck in an alternative reality where Narihisago's wife and daughter are still alive. The protagonist, initially aware of the situation, ends up preventing the death of his family by violently killing the culprit of the murder, in one of the most raw and realistic fighting scenes of the last few years.

After almost a year spent in the alternative reality, corresponding to about twenty minutes in the real world, Narihsago meets Hondoumachi for the first time and ends up getting back in touch with reality. The next montage, accompanied by the excruciating song "Memories of Love"and observable at the bottom together with some community posts, it begins by staging the happy life of the ex detective's family, and ends by showing the disfigured face of his daughter – massacred with bare hands by the" Wrestler "- and the suicide of his wife of Sakaido. The desperation of the protagonist, wonderfully voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda, is at times all too palpable.

The scene made thousands of spectators burst into tears and at the same time, gave a huge boost in terms of popularity to the work of Studio NAZ. ID: INVADED will end in three weeks with the broadcast of episode number 13 and should be renewed for a second season.

