From Sword Art Online to Re: Zero, all the best anime releases of the summer season

The spring season has officially ended and in a few hours, with the beginning of the month of July, the distribution of summer souls will finally begin. The 2020 summer season will stage some of the most important titles of recent years such as Oregairu 3, Re: Zero 2, SAO and many other news. Let's find out all the details together.

First week of July

Among the most important titles, on July 3 2020 the second season of Fire Force will arrive, the highly anticipated sequel to the explosive 2019 series broadcast again on the Yamato Video YouTube channel. The day after, 4 July 2020, it will be the turn of The Misfit of Demon King Academy is Lapis Re: LiGHTs. For now there are no plans to bring these two souls to Italy.

July 6 is the turn of the highly anticipated The God of High School, visible for free on Crunchyroll Italy, while the 7 will arrive Umayon and the second season of Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation.

Second week of July

Some of the most anticipated souls will begin arriving on July 8th, including Deca-Dence and the second season of Re: Zero, while July 9th will be the turn of the final season of Oregairu and No Guns Life Part 2. Of these four, the only ones surely distributed in Italy will be Re: Zero 2 (Crunchyroll) and No Guns Life (VVVVID), while for the others we will have to wait for further information.

On July 10th, 11th and 12th, three other very important titles will arrive, namely – in this order – Rent-A-Girlfriend, Uzaki-chan and Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2. The first two will be romantic comedies, while the third will be the second and final part of the narrative arc Alicization and will be transmitted, except for surprises, by VVVVID.

Third week of July

The third week of July opens with Gibiate, the highly anticipated anime created by the Final Fantasy character designer to be released on Crunchyroll on July 15th. EVOLxLOVE will also arrive on the same day.

Fourth week of July

The fourth week does not include major outings, excluding the return of A Certain Scientific Railgun T, while other titles like Higurashi: When They Cry are still without a release date.

We remind you that at the moment some Italian streaming platforms have yet to reveal their summer schedule and that, consequently, it is possible that many of these series are legally visible also in our country.