From Super Shark to Shark: here are 5 films for a high-voltage summer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This evening on Cielo airs Super Shark, a 2011 film dedicated to a fearsome prehistoric shark that sows terror among the people of a tourist village. Over the centuries it has evolved and now it even manages to stay on the mainland. Only marine biologist Kate Carmichael can stop him.

If we think of a film dedicated to the extremely dangerous marine predator that over the years has terrified entire generations of spectators, we can only talk about The shark, Steven Spielberg's 1975 film defined by the American Film Institute as "the scariest of all time".

The list cannot be missing either Deep blue, the 1999 thriller in which a marine biologist and her team of researchers fall prey to a school of mako sharks, which have been subjected to various experiments in order to find a cure for Alzheimer's.

Another movie to add to the list is The Reef, a 2010 horror movie in which a group of young Australians go on a carefree sailing holiday. Suddenly the boat capsizes and the boys are forced to deal with the shark-infested waters.

Finally we advise you Open Water, a 2003 film, inspired by real events that tells the story of a couple participating in a group diving. Their nightmare begins when due to a miscalculation they are abandoned in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean among jellyfish, barracudas and horrible killer sharks.

To spark your interest, take a look at these images of the encounter with the largest shark in the world.