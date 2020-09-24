From Suicide Squad to Batman: DC and HBO Max, the series to challenge Marvel

It seems just that the DC universe is set to expand on the serial front, to provide an increasingly attractive alternative to the Marvel offer, which is about to land on Disney + with its original series. If in fact in recent days the MCU has seen the release of the trailer for WandaVision, yesterday the announcement of the spin-off series of Suicide Squad on the character played by John Cena appeared like a bolt from the blue. In addition, despite the controversy on the film side over Joss Whedon and the return of Zack Snyder to the set for additional filming of Justice League, the series of the house of Superman and Batman they seem to regain strength with each passing day, at least on paper.

It seems that the match for the DC television series it will be played on the fledgling HBO platform, which will also include the now infamous “Snyder Cut” by Justice League. WarnerMedia is in fact carrying out a rebranding operation, transforming DC Universe into a subscription service for its comics and leaving HBO Max the exclusive distribution of its shows on American territory.

In short, in the United States HBO Max will increasingly become the new destination for DC fans in terms of offering new series, while CW will remain the home of the Arrowverse and the main broadcaster of DC products outside the streaming market. Separate speech for the Italian market, in which HBO Max will perhaps never see the light. However, if we were to hypothesize our own output channels for the new DC productions, we could not but think first of all of Netflix ed Amazon, by virtue of the agreement that has already brought series such as Titans e Doom Patrol, in addition to the historic HBO partner for Italy, that is Sky, which has been distributing the best shows of the American giant for years. With a constantly evolving situation, there is an urgent need to clarify this offer, in order to be able to orientate among the various productions arriving in the near future.

Peacemaker: lo spin-off di Suicide Squad

And let’s start with the last DC series in order of announcement. The Suicide Squad spin-off will be dedicated to Peacemaker, the character played by John Cena in the reboot of James Gunn. The latter will write all eight episodes that will make up the first season and will direct a good part of it. The show will explore the origins of Peacemaker, will go into production in 2021 and will be produced by Gunn himself with his Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and by Peter Safran’s The Safran Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series will expand the world created by Gunn for the film, which is expected to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

In this regard, the director stated that “Peacemaker is the opportunity to deepen current world issues through the lens of this superhero / supervillain / and-the-greatest-idiot-in-the-world. I’m looking forward to expanding Suicide Squad and bringing this character from the DC cinematic universe to the broader scope guaranteed by TV series. And, of course, being able to work with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. again.“. From you John Cena can’t wait to return to work with the director and is very proud to be part of the DC family.

Gotham P.D.: lo spin-off di The Batman

With the resumption of filming of The Batman by Matt Reeves, following the recovery of the protagonist Robert Pattinson from Covid-19, the new cinematic incarnation of the Bat Man is approaching release in cinemas around the world. However, fans will be happy to know that a TV series is also in the works it will in fact be a spin-off of the film and will follow the events of the Gotham Police Department, before the events recounted in The Batman, becoming a de facto prequel.

The original HBO Max show will be overseen by Reeves himself and by Terrence Winter, former creator of Boardwalk Empire and screenwriter of The Wolf of Wall Street, e will tell about the corruption rampant between the police and the Gotham City administration, addressing it as thoroughly as possible. The situation will evolve a lot with the first appearance of Batman, which will not fail to disturb the atmosphere in a Gotham that will be explored far and wide.

“We will see the events through the point of view of these corrupt cops, one in particular. The story is actually a battle for his soul. He’s been a cop for generations and the history of corruption in Gotham is huge and goes back many years“said Reeves, who announced the presence of some characters taken from the original comic and others created specifically for the show. The series is still in the initial stages of pre-production and there is still no official release date.

Justice League Dark

One of the most anticipated projects for 2021 is undoubtedly the series produced by JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot, which should bring together some of the most supernatural characters of the DC universe, addressing adult and mature themes, which would even come to interest the dark arts and which would consequently be off the radar of the canonical Justice League. The details are stripped down to the bone, but we know that the productive effort involved will be enormous, guaranteeing a quality and cinematic performance to the show, which should thus be able to satisfy the very high expectations created around the project. It will be hard to be able to bring together and above all to fully deepen some of the darkest and most fascinating characters of DC, but hope is really the last to die.

Green Lantern

The first attempt to adapt Green Lantern for the big screen certainly did not have the success imagined. Far from it. Today Greg Berlanti tries again on HBO Max; Building on the reputation gained with the development of the Arrowverse, the showrunner is ready to do “the greatest DC show ever produced” with Geoff Johns.

The series is expected to span several decades and follow the events of the Green Lanterns on Earth, linked to the Sinestro threat. According to the latest rumors related to the cast, we could see James Marsden in the role of Hal Jordan, Jovan Adepo (Wathcmen) in that of John Stewart, Linda Cardellini in the role of Carol Ferris and Michael K. Williams (Boardwalk Empire) in those of Sinestro. Unfortunately, no details are known about a hypothetical release window yet.

Strange Adventures

Greg Berlanti will always oversee the adaptation of Strange Adventures; an anthological series, rather than stories, of warnings, set in a world where superpowers exist, or the DC universe, in which the lives of mere mortals and superheroes will intersect. A description that would seem to approach this series more to shows like Watchmen, than to other products of this multiverse, assuming an almost dystopian connotation. Among the protagonists we will find characters from the entire DC canon, while at the helm, in the role of showrunner and screenwriter, there will be John Stephens, already seen at work in series as Gotham e Gossip Girl.

DC Super Hero High

Also in 2021 it should see the light DC Super Hero High, the comedy series produced by Elizabeth Banks, which should leverage the classic half-hour format to tell the story of a group of teenagers destined to become superheroes. In fact the show will be set in a school for gifted children and it will follow future heroes struggling with the most classic adolescent problems. DC Super Hero High will be DC / Warner’s first foray into the comedy genre since Powerless.