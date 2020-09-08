From Strolling With Daisy to Malcolm X, here are the racism movies everyone should see

Share it:

In recent months, the Black Lives Matter protests have turned the spotlight on how the world of cinema has positioned itself towards African Americans over the years. For this reason we propose below a roundup of films that in our opinion absolutely deserve to be seen to deepen the subject.

We start our review with Walking with Daisy, a 1989 film directed by Bruce Beresford with Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy that airs this evening on Cielo. It is a great timeless classic that places the accent in an almost playful and irreverent way on a particularly complex theme such as that of the racism of America in the 1950s.

We could fill entire pages on this subject with Spike Lee’s cinematography but, for reasons of time we limit ourselves to mentioning the extraordinary Malcolm X, dedicated to the leader of African American rights, who pushed the black population to rebel, Do the right thing and the most recent BlacKkKlansman. Tarantino, on the other hand, dealt with the issue of racism in his own way with Django Unchained, a film far from any form of politically correct in which there is no lack of violence and gratuitous offenses against blacks.

It would then be impossible not to mention 12 years a slave, a textbook film that swept the Oscars in 2014 by telling the age-old story of slavery from the point of view of a free and cultured man who is then forced to work on plantations. We cannot then forget The dark beyond the hedge, 1962 film directed by Robert Mulligan, based on the novel of the same name by Harper Lee. Finally, but not least, we mention Green Book, inspired by the true story of Don Shirley and Tony Lip.

The list could be enriched with many other titles but, in order not to dwell too much, we have limited ourselves to reporting only a few. Let us know which one you prefer and, do not hesitate to report other unmissable films on this complex topic.