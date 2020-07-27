Entertainment

From Spiderman to Captain America: Marvel presents Heroes at Home

July 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In this particular period, in which the publishing houses have taken over most of the paper productions left open due to the pandemic, Marvel Comics has organized a series of publications concerning superheroes, such as Spider-Man Captain America and others, to showcase their days spent indoors.

The name of this nice editorial initiative is Heroes at Home, and with the publication of a volume every Sunday, it will accompany us until the end of August. The House of Ideas made available today, free of charge, the first issue of the series featuring Spider-Man.

Like all future stories, you can follow them on Marvel's social channels and at the bottom of the news you can find some pictures of Peter Parker dealing with household chores. Next week it's up to Wolverine, and later to Captain Marvel, Captain America, Hulk and then conclude this set of mini stories with the Avengers together with Black Panther.

The project was curated screenwriter Zeb Wells and artist Guruhiru, famous for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Furthermore, starting from the month of September, the project's cover variants will also be made available for purchase.

Recall that Spider-Man 2099 has shown himself in a splendid figure, and that pending the new game for the PS5 we recommend 5 comics about Miles Morales.

