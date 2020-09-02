From Spider-Man Miles Morales to COD Black Ops Cold War: here are the most anticipated games of 2020

Share it:

The 2020 has not yet come to an end and one of the most interesting seasons for gamers will soon begin, since in addition to the arrival of the next generation consoles Sony and Microsoft, products of the caliber of Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles will also make their debut Morales.

In this regard it was published by Nielsen, the famous multinational that deals with analysis and data collection, a ranking of the most anticipated games among those arriving within the year.

Here are the most wanted of 2020:

Marvel’s Avengers

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Gran Turismo 7

FIFA 21

Demon’s Souls Remake

NBA 2K21

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Star Wars: Squadrons

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Crusader Kings III

Baldur’s Gate III

Serious Sam 4

In the list in question we obviously do not find Halo Infinite, which in the last few weeks has been postponed to next year. In doubt, however, is Demon’s Souls Remake, whose release date has not yet been made official despite rumors that it will be released at the launch of PlayStation 5.