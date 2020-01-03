From Software Elden Ring date for June

Share it:

A few months ago a store listed Elden ring for June and now it is From Software itself that indicates that this will be the month in which his new work will come to light once and for all.

It is rare that we are six months of the game and we know practically nothing of it, but the truth is that on the official website of the Japanese a Christmas greeting card appears in which they explicitly mention that June is the launch month of this new IP.

After revolutionizing the world of the ARPG with Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro it is time to expand the proposal to an open world that promises to breathe new life into a formula that is also not precisely in decline.

For this proposal, those of Miyazaki have opted for a wider world than that of previous games, a combat system inherited directly from the Dark Souls saga and a universe written by George R.R. Martin, author of the novels of a song of ice and fire that gave rise to the television series Game of Thrones.

