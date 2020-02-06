From Sabadazo to the Super Bowl, this was the beginning of J Balvin

Share it:

It is no surprise that last Sunday, January 3, J Balvin appeared in the Super Bowl to complement the number of Jennifer Lopez, who led the part-time show with singer Shakira, which has caused great impressions is like the "Que calor" performer went from being on national television shows to leading an international event.

The singer surprised to show how far someone can go with effort and perseverance, because in just six years he managed to appear on the most famous stage in the middle, the Super Bowl halftime, this after appearing on shows like Sabadazo and Family with Chabelo.

Only memories remain from the time Balvin walked through Televisa's studios in 2014 to interpret his most recent song, at that time, "6AM". At that time he posted on his Instagram account with great pride that he was in the most important program in Mexico.

But it did not end there, taking advantage of his tour of the Aztec country, J Balvin also had the opportunity to visit Chabelo before his "En Familia con Chabelo" program went off the air and revealed on that occasion that visiting the program was very special for he, it was a dream he had as a child.

"Thank you, Chabelo. Being on your show was a dream of a child I always had. Thank you for my autograph cap!", Reads a publication of the singer where he appeared with Chabelo, the friend of all children.

There is no doubt that the great effort, dedication and perseverance in things left Balvin a good taste in his mouth, and this paid off some time later, since he now figures as one of the most acclaimed reggaetonists in the music industry, He is also one of the favorite singers of Spanish-speaking countries.







