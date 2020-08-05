From Re: Zero to Sword Art Online, the Top 10 of the best summer souls according to the Japanese

Share it:

Last July, around 100,000 Japanese users voted on the most anticipated anime of the summer season, at the request of NTT Dicotomo's staff of pollsters. Today, exactly one month later, over 70,000 spectators voted the best anime currently on the air. Re: Will Zero 2 manage to keep the first position?

Below you can take a look at the Top 10, drawn up during the last week of July. Not being available on the streaming service chosen to prepare the survey, Oregairu 3 and The God of High School were excluded from the list.

Top 10 best anime of the summer season

Re: Zero 2 – 8,447 votes The Misfit of Demon King Academy – 7,334 Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 6.921 Rent-A-Girlfriend – 5,274 Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! – 5,257 Fire Force 2 – 4,519 Super HxEros – 3,781 Monster Girl Doctor – 3,257 Deca-Dance – 3,049 Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater – 3,660

Men's top 5

Re: Zero 2 – 6,408 votes The Misfit of Demon King Academy – 5,334 Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 5.334 Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! – 4,511 Rent-A-Girlfriend – 4,251

Women's top 5

Re: Zero 2 – 1,918 votes Fire Force 2 – 1,705 The Misfit of Demon King Academy – 1,636 Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 1,502 Millionaire Detective Balance ： Unlimited "- 1,062

The Misfit of Demon King Academy it therefore climbs several positions, going from sixth to second place, while Re: Zero 2 remains unbeatable. The two romantic comedies also rise, Rent-A-Girlfriend is Uzaki-chan, while Deca-Dance the flight literally stands out, moving from position 22 to 9.

And what do you think of it? What are you looking at in this period? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about these works, we advise you to take a look at our list of 2020 summer souls.