From Re: Zero to Sword Art Online, the Top 10 of the best summer souls according to the Japanese

Last July, around 100,000 Japanese users voted on the most anticipated anime of the summer season, at the request of NTT Dicotomo's staff of pollsters. Today, exactly one month later, over 70,000 spectators voted the best anime currently on the air. Re: Will Zero 2 manage to keep the first position?
Below you can take a look at the Top 10, drawn up during the last week of July. Not being available on the streaming service chosen to prepare the survey, Oregairu 3 and The God of High School were excluded from the list.
Top 10 best anime of the summer season
- Re: Zero 2 – 8,447 votes
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy – 7,334
- Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 6.921
- Rent-A-Girlfriend – 5,274
- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! – 5,257
- Fire Force 2 – 4,519
- Super HxEros – 3,781
- Monster Girl Doctor – 3,257
- Deca-Dance – 3,049
- Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater – 3,660
Men's top 5
- Re: Zero 2 – 6,408 votes
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy – 5,334
- Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 5.334
- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! – 4,511
- Rent-A-Girlfriend – 4,251
Women's top 5
- Re: Zero 2 – 1,918 votes
- Fire Force 2 – 1,705
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy – 1,636
- Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 1,502
- Millionaire Detective Balance ： Unlimited "- 1,062
The Misfit of Demon King Academy it therefore climbs several positions, going from sixth to second place, while Re: Zero 2 remains unbeatable. The two romantic comedies also rise, Rent-A-Girlfriend is Uzaki-chan, while Deca-Dance the flight literally stands out, moving from position 22 to 9.
And what do you think of it? What are you looking at in this period? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more about these works, we advise you to take a look at our list of 2020 summer souls.
