From playing with LeBron in the NBA to homelessness: the sad story of Delonte West

The NBA It is a machine to make stars and capable of removing dozens of players of humble origin from poverty, but sometimes, there is also room in the best league in the world for stories starring people who unfortunately end up as broken toys.

This is the case of Delonte West, that at 36 years old and after playing in the NBA for eight seasons – between 2004 and 2012-, He is totally ruined and living in destitution, starring violent events that have led him to live the worst stage of his life.

In the video, which has gone viral and has led many basketball fans to ask the NBA for help to get West out of this situation, we can see a hectic Delonte explaining an incident on the street, in which He was attacked by a man carrying a gun.

West was a wasted talent in the NBA who finished his career in 2015, in the development league after passing through China. Years before he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental illness that mixed with a conflicting character and with the use of violence and firearms, has ended up with West living in the street.