From Overwatch to Valorant: Sinatraa explains why the transition has been so profitable

Despite VALORANT is still a very young title and as esports is only at the beginning, it can already boast many big names in the sector, determined to embark on a new career.

In fact, many players are preparing to compete at the highest levels in Riot Games' tactical shooter. One of the passages that made the most noise in the past few weeks was perhaps the one that saw theMVP of the Overwatch League Sinatraa, who left the Blizzard league (and the San Francisco Shock) to pursue a new career in the team VALORANT Sentinels.

In an interview with Forbes, the Korean player said that the decision to change is proving to be more profitable than he expected. "The salary is lower in Valorant, but it compensates for the incredible sponsors I get, which I was unable to get in the Overwatch League due to restrictions"explained the 20 year old. Sinatraa had signed a contract with the San Francisco Shock in 2017 for a worth $ 150,000 a year.

Why did Sinatraa change its title despite being considered the best Overwatch player in the world? "I retired because I didn't really enjoy playing anymore"said the boy."Basically, I had lost my passion … I know I can always go back to the Overwatch League in a moment if I want to, but I want to see what I can do in VALORANT."

"I think Valorant can become one of the biggest esports if they do things well by keeping the game fresh and attracting people all over the world. I think an open ecosystem is really good in the beginning, but hopefully in a year or two there may be a consolidated league".