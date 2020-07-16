From ONE PIECE Jojo: a fanart shows us what the Brook Stand would be like

Share it:

ONE PIECE and Le Bizzarre Avventure di Jojo are currently among the most important series in both manga and anime and despite their substantial differences, a fan wanted to insert one of the powers that distinguishes Araki's work, the Stands, within the universe created by Eiichiro Oda, placing one alongside the musician Brook.

The Straw Hat crew is certainly extravagant, starting with Captain Luffy, but nobody can reach the levels of Brook, pirate managed to survive thanks to the fruit of the devil Yomi Yomi, who made him a skeleton, always with his afro hair, and who during the time skip managed to become a world rock star.

These particularities have never had much space within the ONE PIECE narrative, as well as in general the character of Brook, of which only a few insights related to his past have been shown. Brook, together with Chopper and Jinbe, represents Oda's desire to insert the oddities of the world he created into the main crew, making it even more special.

Although there are no official crossovers between ONE PIECE and Jojo, the user @ProfessorGemini shared on Reddit a fantastic illustration of Brook and his Stand, which appears to be an evil version of the owner. You can find the image at the bottom of the news.

Recall that the first spoilers of ONE PIECE chapter 985 have emerged on the net, and while we wait for news on the next anime projects for Jojo we leave you with a list on the most bizarre stands of Araki's work.