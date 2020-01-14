From Ninja Theory to 343 Industries: discovering the Xbox Game Studios in view of the Xbox Series X

Share it:

From The Coalition to Rare, passing through Obsidian, Ninja Theory and 343 Industries, Microsoft's internal studios have already been working on Xbox Series X games for some time: let's clarify the structure of the First Parties grouped under the Xbox Game Studios label.

The galaxy of subsidiaries managed by Matt Booty is planning the advent of the Xbox Series X: since the launch of the next home console from Microsoft, the internal teams of the Xbox Game Studios they promise to flesh out the game library of XSX and the other platforms of the Xbox family (including, therefore, Xbox One and PC Windows 10) with games that will cover the widest range of genres.

Net of the projects not yet announced, we already know that we have to expect the launch of the likes of Halo Infinite from the end of 2020. Also during the first phase of the XSX life cycle we will then witness the release of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, Forza Motorsport 8 or Gears of War 6, and this to keep quiet about the rumors related to Fable 4 and the projects of Rare and Obsidian (someone said The Outer Worlds 2?).

