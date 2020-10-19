From Naruto to ONE PIECE: the 5 most painful deaths in the history of anime and manga

Anime, like movies or television series, certainly don’t mind showing – from time to time – a good dose of violence. Precisely for this reason it is not uncommon to see heartbreaking, cruel or unjust deaths and, among many others, some still represent real open wounds for many fans.

In the new video uploaded to the Everyeye Plus YouTube channel and visible above, we tried to draw up a list, indicating what we believe were five of the most tragic deaths happened between the pages of manga or in the most famous anime ever. Of course it is impossible to talk about it without showing the scenes in question, then we renew once again the spoiler alert.

The five chosen scenes are taken from some of the most popular works of recent years, namely Devilman, ONE PIECE, Rocky Joe, Berserk e Naruto. Obviously the death of a character can affect to a greater or lesser extent depending on the relationship that this had created with the viewer and, consequently, it is extremely difficult to find five scenes that everyone can agree on. Anyhow, the list we compiled includes episodes that have now become real cult, appreciated by millions of fans around the world.

And what do you think? Do you agree? The list we compiled includes episodes that have now become real cult, appreciated by millions of fans around the world.