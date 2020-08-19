From Naruto to ONE PIECE: here are the series that have changed the lives of readers

Today's panorama of Weekly Shonen Jump, and other magazines in the sector, certainly has some important works, which manage to emerge compared to all the others on the manga and anime market, just think of the recent Demon Slayer, but the manga that manage to leave an imprint on people's lives, like Naruto , are extremely rare.
When it comes to passions, subjectivity comes into play, and the way people perceive a message, a phrase or even a drawing, and considering manga capable of changing the lives of readers for these reasons, the official Shonen Twitter page Jump invited fans to comment, saying which series was the most important in their life.
Among the nearly 200 comments, in those we have chosen to report, the most important manga for the growth of many fans was Naruto. In fact, some, in addition to having come into contact with Japanese comics thanks to the series of Masashi Kishimoto, have identified with Naruto, coming to react to social exclusion as their favorite ninja.
There are also other very popular series, such as the splendid seinen written and drawn by Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga, Eiichiro Oda's incredible pirate epic, ONE PIECE, and also Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, by master Hirohiko Araki.
And what would you answer? What series has changed your life in some way? Let us know with a comment below.
Recall that Hinata has obtained a faithful cosplay, and that two splendid statues of Pain and Kisame will soon be available.
A great manga can change your life. Never underestimate the POWER OF MANGA!
– Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 8, 2020
Reading Naruto when I was six propelled me to build an art career now
– The Art Major | BLM 💫 (@ art_maj0r) July 9, 2020
Discovering JoJo honestly got me back into manga and anime. My favorite series
– RockaRolla69 (@ RRolla69) July 8, 2020
Vinland Saga pic.twitter.com/Dkv3ypV2fe
– sSpecta | Love Lain 🖥 (@HanaMxngo) July 8, 2020
"It's just drawings"
Well that drawings made me cry again like a little kid. pic.twitter.com/5wH3KG3yIF
– TheXHunter (@lFruitPunchSamu) July 9, 2020
Naruto changed my life in high school and opened me up to many wonderful series.
No regrets. Thank you Japan for manga.
– Rasen, Otaku of Tsushima (@RasenRendanX) July 8, 2020
2/2 read his manga for so many years. It truly changed my life! pic.twitter.com/NjVyEznfuU
– Hunter harshbarger 🐝 (@ wicked_ninja123) July 8, 2020
Four words. A million feelings. pic.twitter.com/wIAHg2uHkN
– Quirkless Iya (@AlexProcell) July 8, 2020
Facts it feels like you grow up with the characters 🥺 pic.twitter.com/neN8ulVDlo
– Tsunade (@Tsunadesennju) July 8, 2020
Add Comment