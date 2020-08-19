From Naruto to ONE PIECE: here are the series that have changed the lives of readers

Share it:

Today's panorama of Weekly Shonen Jump, and other magazines in the sector, certainly has some important works, which manage to emerge compared to all the others on the manga and anime market, just think of the recent Demon Slayer, but the manga that manage to leave an imprint on people's lives, like Naruto , are extremely rare.

When it comes to passions, subjectivity comes into play, and the way people perceive a message, a phrase or even a drawing, and considering manga capable of changing the lives of readers for these reasons, the official Shonen Twitter page Jump invited fans to comment, saying which series was the most important in their life.

Among the nearly 200 comments, in those we have chosen to report, the most important manga for the growth of many fans was Naruto. In fact, some, in addition to having come into contact with Japanese comics thanks to the series of Masashi Kishimoto, have identified with Naruto, coming to react to social exclusion as their favorite ninja.

There are also other very popular series, such as the splendid seinen written and drawn by Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga, Eiichiro Oda's incredible pirate epic, ONE PIECE, and also Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, by master Hirohiko Araki.

And what would you answer? What series has changed your life in some way? Let us know with a comment below.

