From Naruto to My Hero Academia: here are the best anime teams according to the fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the many shonen series published so far, in addition to several common themes, there is an element that unites them: teamwork. We are immediately introduced to the protagonist, who will then join a group, as a success for Naruto with team 7, and Midoriya of My Hero Academia with class 1-A teammates.

These tag teams are formed primarily for a common goal, stop the villains on duty and face threats that could radically change the world where the protagonists live. Starting from these considerations the user @izukuuu_shonen shared on Twitter what they think they represent the 4 best anime teams, and sparking thousands of responses.

Of course, supporters of groups from the most important series of recent years, such as the Research Corps of the Attack of the Giants, a work written and designed by Hajime Isayama, and now close to conclusion could not be missing. There are those who have shown their lasting affection for ONE PIECE and Dragon Ball Z, posting images of the Mugiwara and the Z Warriors, and there are also those who have preferred "evil" teams, such as the Alba Naruto organization, the My Hero Academia Villain Union, and the Hunter x Hunter Ghost Brigade.

Recall that the Naruto Team 7 showed itself in a fantastic cosplay, and that a splendid statue of Itachi Uchiha was announced.

What do you think of these teams? What is your favorite anime character group? Let us know with a comment below.