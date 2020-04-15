From Naruto to Hunter x Huter: who are the fan favorite villains?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A work, especially if of a Shonen style, hardly can stand on its own legs without the constant and fundamental presence of an antagonist, the key engine of the whole narrative. From Hunter x Hunter, in Naruto to Bleach, let's find out which are the villains preferred by enthusiasts.

While the magazine newtype offers its own personal ranking of the best characters, on the net we continue to discuss about the most iconic and extraordinary antagonists of the souls. After expressing your preferences regarding the best actor performance, let's find out what i am most epic villains and appreciated by the community.

We cannot avoid remembering the caliber of characters like Aizen (Bleach), or even the King of Ants, Meruem (Hunter x Hunter), character with a marked characterization. The world of animation, in fact, is characterized by dozens of antagonists of absolute thickness, even outside the shonen target, as we remember with Vicious in that wonderful Cowboy Bebop masterpiece.

Anyway, at the bottom of the news, we have attached some of the fan-voted names to it. As usual, we refer you to the space dedicated to the comments to share with us your personal ranking of the best antagonists of the souls. We take this opportunity to remind you, in this regard, that Coronavirus has compromised the animation industry and, in the coming months, we may have to see further postponements.