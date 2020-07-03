From Nami to Nezuko, here's how Shonen Jump's heroines have changed in the last decade!

Share it:

In December 2019, Weekly Shonen Jump published a special illustration depicting all her heroines, from Uraraka to Nezuko, not to mention Emma, ​​Noelle and the beautiful Nami. Today, a fan has decided to collect some of the best illustrations of the past decade, in order to compare the current heroines to those of the past.

As you can see at the bottom, the post by Magister_Xehanort has attracted the attention of many Reddit fans, who have awarded the collage with 7000 upvotes. "Only four heroines featured in the 2017 image are still part of a manga being serialized", commented a user,"or those of ONE PIECE, Haikyuu !, My Hero Academia and Black Clover. According to some rumors Haikyuu! it should end soon, so soon My Hero Academia will be the second oldest series to be serialized on Weekly Shonen Jump".

An interesting analysis, which tends to underline how much Shueisha's weekly magazine wishes to renew itself and to continuously propose fresh and accessible stories to all. Beyond My Hero Academia, ONE PIECE and a dozen other lucky ones, moreover, there are not many WSJ manga able to keep the public interest high for many years without experiencing any drop in quality.

And what do you think of it? Better the heroines of 2010 or those of today? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the list of the best stories in the manga according to the Japanese public.