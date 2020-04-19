from modular mobiles to piezo-electric sound

Share it:

The history of the smartphone is, like practically any other learning history, the accumulation of a series of successes and errors that have led to the technology that we enjoy today. It's funny even knowing how things work have seen volatile technologies, characteristics that were promised as great advances and that few generations after their announcement ended up disappearing.

Let's give a little review of all those technologies that came not to stay, as well as to explain in what they have derived (in the cases in which they have come to derive something) and how they have influenced the development of current technologies.

Air gestures

The history of air gestures on Android is a tale of comings and goings. One of the brands that gave it more importance was Samsung, who took advantage of the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S4 to show how it was possible to manage the mobile "without hands". The show was not very successful and the company practically did not mention it again in subsequent presentations. In fact, it's been a long time since Samsung mobiles do not include this technology. A minute of silence for them calls that could have been hung with a slip of the hand.

Only LG and Google have wanted to give this technology a chance years later. Samsung itself, promoter of this technology, gave it up years ago

Despite being a shallow technology, manufacturers like LG have implemented something similar, AirMotion. It is an "on-air" gesture control system similar to what Samsung proposed, but it is limited to a few company models, making it a technology that comes and goes. Curiously, Google has also opted for this technology in its Pixel 4, which allows to hang up calls, silence alarms and others through gestures over the air. As we said, a history of comings and goings for a technology that has not managed to become standard: the main creators of it have discarded it, while other manufacturers try to revive it.

Heart rate "sensor"

The heart rate sensor was another one of those volatile technologies that promised a lot and ended up forgotten. This option was already available on the HTC Magic, capable of measuring heart rate using the camera flash. Later, companies like Samsung came to implement it in top of the range like the Galaxy S5. This technology has never been heard from again beyond a few applications in the Play Store that promise to do this. Does anyone miss her?

Self-repairing materials

Another promising technology that ended in oblivion was the rear "self-repairing" of the LG G Flex. The company promised that the phone was capable of repairing itself, causing scratches to disappear automatically. This technology was only used in the LG G Flex and LG G Flex 2, being forgotten in the rest of the models and not knowing anything about it again.

We will always have to put a case on the mobile ¯_ (ツ) _ / ¯

Modular mobiles

For a few years a good number of geeks we dreamed about the topic of modular mobiles. LG tried it with an LG G5 that allowed both to change the battery easily without removing the cover. This was one of the few modules "for everyday use", since the rest were an expensive 360º camera, virtual reality glasses, a little more HiFi module, so the system did not work.

Google made us dream of Project Ara. A high-end mobile with interchangeable modules that would arrive … at some point. Still looks spectacular years later

The thing was not here, since Google was for years announcing its modular mobile, which never materialized. Project ARA looked amazing, posing as a high-end proposal to which we could change the RAM modules, battery and even screen and camera. Quite a fantasy to keep the mobile always updated, which, unfortunately, did not come to life.

Smart lock

"It is that facial recognition was already on Android." Yes, but half. Smart Lock arrived in 2015 as one of the novelties of Lollipop. From the beginning Smart Lock was quite hidden in the settings and when we were going to activate it we were sent a notice saying it was not a safe method. In subsequent versions of Android, he hid more and more until he reached his current point, exile.

Smart Lock has served as the basis for many of the facial recognition systems that are currently on Android

The good side of Smart Lock is that served for manufacturers to implement their facial unlocking systems. Based on this technology but improving through their own software, manufacturers have created various ways of unlocking the phone with just one camera to complete this process.

3D recognition systems on Android

Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Face ID facial recognition system on iPhone X.

Smart Lock was forgotten after the camera recognition systems But what about advanced facial recognition systems? Apple pioneered here with Face ID, a multi-element facial recognition system in conjunction with additional security measures via software. Huawei, Xiaomi and OPPO tried to emulate this system in their respective Mi 8, Mate 20 Pro and OPPO Find X, creating two of the best facial recognition systems that have been on Android.

Despite the good operation of the same (although they were still below Face ID), this technology adds to the list of those that arrived so as not to stay. Huawei is the only company that bets on 3D recognition, but only for the Mate 30, the P40 family bets only for an infrared sensor. Regarding Xiaomi and OPPO, they did not re-implement this type of systems.

Double opening

The dual opening came to Samsung mobiles from the Galaxy S9, although this technology only lasted two years. The concept was interesting since, on paper, the mobile was able to vary the aperture between f / 1.5 or f / 2.4 depending on the light conditions. The reality was that this did not work as expected, so it did not provide the jump or the improvement in photography that could be expected when opening the lens so much.

Fortunately, Samsung has opted for large sensors to obtain more light based on raw power. Double opening was fine on paper, not so much in practice

The solution to Samsung to capture more light has been to bet on the gross power: increasing sensor size. This solution seems to have worked better in both the S20 and S20 Ultra, which mount larger sensors than previous generations.

Piezo-electric sound

This may not sound like piezo-electric sound, but surely you remember the Xiaomi Mi Mix, the mobile that allowed to change the current design of Android phones (The summary of this anecdote is that formats of more than 16: 9 are accepted thanks to the fact that Xiaomi convinced Google). Cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technologyThis was the name of the audio technology that incorporated the Xiaomi Mi Mix.

The Mi Mix system had a DAC, a piece that we find in practically all smartphones and that is responsible for converting digital audio into analog, which in turn transmitted that sound to a piezoelectric ceramic piece. This piece was the fundamental one since it was in charge of converting that electrical energy that comes from the DAC into mechanical energy. In other words, the sound of the Xiaomi Mi Mix came without a speaker, a whole revolution considering that we are talking about a 2016 mobile.

This technology, although interesting, joins the list, since it only lasted a year. In the next generation of Mi Mix, the audio was transmitted through the screen through a solenoid that made it vibrate to transmit the sound. Striking technologies that have not penetrated the market, but that show us how far we can go to avoid the speakerphone.

Monochrome lenses for greater contrast

Huawei bet quite heavily on the monochrome sensor, although this solution only lasted two years. It arrived alongside the Huawei P9 and was postulated as a technology for collect more information, improve contrast and sharpness, offer a "pure" black and white mode, etc. Practice did not show that this dual sensor (main camera + monochrome camera) offered superior results than the competition and, with the arrival of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, we did not hear anything about this technology again.

Today some other manufacturer incorporates low-resolution monochrome sensors to offer custom filtersBut this falls far short of the concept of making the monochrome sensor a major player in the final results of photography.

Instagram mode

One of the most interesting technologies that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S10 was the Instagram mode. This was intended to alleviate the great difference there is when uploading photos and videos on Android compared to iOS, in direct collaboration with Facebook. For no apparent reason, the Samsung Galaxy S20 no longer have this mode.

Sliding screens

Fashion sliding screens It is also curious. Some manufacturers joined it, such as Honor with a Magic 2 that never set foot in Spain. After this model, such a mechanism was never seen again in the company. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 ended the tradition of the two previous models and also opted for this mechanism. To bad luck for fans of this family, Xiaomi has already confirmed that there is no more Mi Mix running, since now the Alpha family occupies this position.

The latest model to bet on this technology has been the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, the only member of its family with a sliding screen. It is a curious way to avoid notch that, although it has not managed to become a standard, it will remain in the memory of many.

Mechanical cameras

Apart from sliding mechanisms, in the list of somewhat bizarre solutions to avoid the notch we find mechanical cameras. OPPO was one of the pioneering brands here with the OPPO Find X, a terminal with a slide-out camera that was activated by an automatic mechanism. The camera was inside the body of the terminal, which allowed a good frontal use. Years later, OPPO continued this tradition with the OPPO Reno, the "shark fin" mobiles. Let's not fool ourselves, it was cool and curious, but it was not the fastest method to unlock or take a selfie. Starting with OPPO Reno 3, the company said goodbye to these mechanisms.

The pop-up camera has only lasted a year, the holes in the screen have come as a much more profitable replacement

2019 was also the year of pop-up cameras, mobiles as popular as the Xiaomi Mi 9T or the OnePlus 7 Pro opted for these mechanisms to achieve good screen benefits and avoid the notch. This technology has been lost so far in 2020, being replaced by the (much cheaper) hole in the screen. Again, a minute of silence by those cameras that emerged from the body of the terminal lighting up and making a very Asian noise (deactivatable, luckily).

What's going on with the telephoto lens?

Many cameras but no telephoto lens. Substituting it for a macro sensor and a depth sensor becomes standard practice.

Don't worry, the telephoto lens isn't dying, at least in the premium high-end range. However, it is being replaced by sensors of dubious utility such as macro sensors and depth sensors. Phones with a high starting price like the Xiaomi Mi 10 or the OnePlus 8 have given up the telephoto lens that we saw the past generations in favor of this type of secondary sensors. Similarly in the mid-range the quad camera is being democratized with the following combination.

Many megapixel main sensor with Pixel Binning

8MP wide angle

2 MP macro

Depth of 2 MP

As always, versatility is welcome, although losing the telephoto lens in mid-high range models is not the best way, in our opinion, to improve the photographic section. Luckily in the highest range, the war for zoom continues, with manufacturers such as Samsung or Huawei betting on telephoto lenses of various magnifications.